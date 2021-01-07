Twitter, Facebook lock Donald Trump's account amid Capitol riots

WASHINGTON – Social media networks Twitter and Facebook locked US President Donald Trump out of his account for 12 hours after his support for attackers in the US Capitol.

Twitter added that future violations could result in a permanent suspension.

All social media platforms including YouTube removed the short video from the United States President's account in which he repeating falsehoods about the integrity of the US polls.

Twitter said it required the deletion of three tweets under severe violations of policy.

Facebook mentioned that we removed the posts because it contributes to spark the risk of ongoing violence.

Earlier, the Mayor of Washington, DC Muriel Bowser has declared a curfew from Wednesday night until early Thursday morning after an armed standoff between authorities and pro-Trump protesters at the door of the chamber of the US House of Representatives.