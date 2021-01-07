Machh Massacre – Maryam, Bilawal to visit Hazara mourners today

QUETTA – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Quetta today to express solidarity with the families of the slain miners.

Maryam will be accompanied by the PML-N delegation. Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb said in her statement that the delegation accompanying Maryam Nawaz Sharif will offer condolences to the families on behalf of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and party president Shehbaz Sharif.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N leader said that she will visit Quetta on the directions of former premier Nawaz. She also urged protesters to bury the coal miners.

میں اپنے والد محمد نواز شریف کی ہدایت پر انشاء اللہ کل یہ التجا لے کر اپنی بہنوں اور بھائیوں کے پاس جا رہی ہوں کہ وہ اپنے پیاروں کی میتیں اللہ کے حوالے کردیں۔ مجھے یقین ہے وہ اپنی بیٹی کی درخواست رد نہیں کریں گے۔ 2/2 https://t.co/dPGQWKhotL — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 6, 2021

On the other hand, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will also attend a sit-in on the Western Bypass and offer condolences to the victims of the Machh massacre.

PPP Chairman will be accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with members of the Sindh Cabinet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also announced to visit Quetta soon. Khan urged the protesting members to bury the bodies of the miners killed in a brutal attack in Machh.

On Sunday, armed attackers killed 11 miners in a residential compound near a mine site in Balochistan’s Mach coalfield area.