Several roads blocked in Karachi, Quetta as protests against Machh massacre continue for fifth day

KARACHI – Protests over the Machh massacre expanded to multiple locations in Karachi and Quetta resulting in huge traffic jams across the metropolitans.

The Karachi traffic police said protests are being held at around nineteen different locations, including Five Star Chowrangi, Nazimabad, Federal B Area, Shahrah-e-Pakistan, and Aisha Manzil.

Different protests were also being held at Safoora Chowrangi, Johar Morr, Numaish, Kamran Chowrangi, Power House Chorwangi, and Abbas Town. Other areas being occupied by the protesters are Natha Khan, Malir 14, National Highway, Safari Park University Road, Korangi 2.5, Western Bypass, Abul Hasan Isphani Road, Nazimabad 1 Chowrangi and Shah Faisal Colony.

کٹتے بھی چلو، بڑھتے بھی چلو، بازو بھی بہت ہیں، سر بھی بہت چلتے بھی چلو، کہ اب ڈیرے منزل ہی پہ ڈالے جائیں گے #ShiaLivesMatter#HazaraProtest pic.twitter.com/OFUBouPpYj — Qurrat Naqvi (@Qurrat_Speaks) January 7, 2021

Hundreds of community members attended the protests to mourn over the genocide. The mourners said they will continue their sit-ins until all the demands were met.

کوئٹہ میں ہزارہ برادری کا دھرنا جاری ہے۔ بدھ کو ان کی حمایت میں پاکستان کے مختلف شہروں میں احتجاج اور دھرنے ہوئے۔ مزید تفصیلات فرقان الٰہی کی اس ویڈیو میں۔۔۔#HazaraKillings #Protest #Quetta pic.twitter.com/FswcX9xBWU — BBC News اردو (@BBCUrdu) January 6, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the Hazara community to bury the slains, he reassured the bereaved families that he will soon visit Quetta to offer condolences personally over their loss.