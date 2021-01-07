Pakistan reports 2,482 fresh coronavirus cases, 50 more deaths
ISLAMABAD – At least 50 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 2,482 new cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

The national tally of infections has surged to 495,075 while the death toll from the infection has soared to 10,511.

As of Thursday, there are 34,049 active cases of Covid-19 in Pakistan.

At least 2,122 recovered during the last 24 hours while total recoveries stand at 450,515.

Sindh ranks at the top with the most number of cases so far. At least 221,734 cases have been confirmed in Sindh, Punjab stands at 142,835, 60,229 in KP, 8,416 in Azad Kashmir, 18,300 in Balochistan, 4,874 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 38,687 in the Federal Capital.

Punjab remained the worst with 4,203 deaths so far. 3,653 deaths have confirmed in Sindh, KP stands at 1,702 followed by Islamabad with 434, 186 in Balochistan, 101 in Gilgit Baltistan, and 232 in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

A total of 40,509 samples have tested yesterday whereas 6,964,337 samples have been tested so far.

4 major cities in Pakistan occupied the most number of ventilators. 

Multan  - 45%     Islamabad - 42%      Bahawalpur - 41%     Lahore  - 37%

Meanwhile,  Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday announced that passengers from more than 20 countries have been exempted from getting a negative COVID-19 before entering Pakistan, an official notification said.

