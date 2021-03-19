Pakistan reports 40 new deaths, 3449 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours
12:30 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan officials say they have recorded forty more deaths and 3,449 new cases of COVID-19 during the last twenty-four hours.
According to the daily data available on the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) website, a total of 578,314 patients have so far recovered from the disease while the overall death tally stands at 619,259.
With coronavirus positivity rate spiking to 8% on Friday, the number of total active cases stands at 27,188 in Pakistan as of today.
