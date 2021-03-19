KARACHI – The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has connected 1,100MW Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (K-2) to the national grid for cost-effective and reliable electricity, local media reported on Friday.

Federal Minister for Power, Petroleum and Natural Resources Omar Ayub Khan also took to twitter and shared the good news with the public. He wrote, “By the Grace of Almighty Allah, Nuclear Power Plant K-2 1145 MW synchronised successfully with the National Grid today. Current Gross Generation is 105 MW.”

K-2 is the first Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Pakistan with a generation capacity of 1,100MWs and its addition to the national grid will surely help improve the economy. It is one of the two similar under-construction NPPs located near Karachi and will be inaugurated for commercial operation by the end of May this year.

It is also expected that K-2 would nearly double the generation capacity of nuclear power plants, substantially improving the overall share of nuclear power in the energy mix.

On December 1 last year, the loading of nuclear fuel onto the plant was started after getting a clearance from the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA).

Earlier, the collective generation capacity of all PAEC-operated NPPs was around 1,400MWs. Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Muhammad Naeem congratulated Member Power Saeedur Rehman and his team on this achievement.