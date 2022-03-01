U Microfinance Bank enters into strategic partnership with MCB Bank
Share
LAHORE – President & CEO U Microfinance Bank Limited (U Bank) Mr. Kabeer Naqvi and President & CEO MCB Bank Limited (MCB) Mr. Shoaib Mumtaz signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) of strategic partnership to promote financial inclusion in the country.
This collaboration between the institutions will establish a long-term, stable, and mutually beneficial strategic partnership. This strategic partnership creates a platform for strengthening U Bank’s capability to provide a comprehensive range of banking services and promote various forms of cooperation including medium to long term Debt Finance, Housing Finance, Microfinance Funding and various other funding options.
Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Kabeer Naqvi, President & CEO of U Bank said, ”We are delighted to enter into this partnership with MCB, with whom U Bank has collaborated on a number of successful syndications in past years. This partnership will help stimulate U Bank’s financial inclusion agenda and help the underserved segments of the country. Furthermore, this will allow us to create efficient synergies with both entities to design and introduce innovative financing solutions.”
President & CEO of MCB Mr. Shoaib Mumtaz said, “We appreciate our relationship with U Bank and look forward to further strengthening our engagement with them to promote financial inclusion. Facilitating housing credit to low-income segments is a major priority of both the Government and the banking industry and we look forward to working in tandem with industry leaders to deliver quality services and financial solutions to the masses.” [1]
The ceremony was held at MCB Bank’s Head Office with representation by senior management of both institutions. From MCB, Mr. Muhammad Nauman Chughtai – Group Head Risk Management Group, Mr. Salman Zaidi – Group Head Treasury & FX, Mr. Hammad Khalid – Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Shahzad Ishaq – Group Head Consumer & Digital Banking, Ms. Natasha Ahmed – Head Corporate North, Ms. Maziya Hussain - Division Head Marketing and Ms. Aqsa Omer Khan – Department Head Corporate Banking attended the ceremony. Ms. Mariam Pervaiz - Chief Commercial Officer & Chief of Staff, Ms. Ambreen Malik – Chief Business Officer & Chief Digital Officer, Mr. Farooq Kamran – Chief Corporate & Investment Banking, Mr. Mohsin Aslam – Head Budgeting Planning & Corporate Finance, Mr. Syed Muhammad Omer - Head of Business Analytics, Liabilities and Ms. Madiha Latif – Assistant Manager Corporate Finance represented U Bank.
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- U Microfinance Bank enters into strategic partnership with MCB Bank12:48 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
- IHC CJ says someone ‘misguided PM Imran about new social media ...12:22 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan thanks Poland for efforts in safe evacuation amid ...11:46 AM | 1 Mar, 2022
- Russian football teams banned from World Cup, UEFA games over Ukraine ...11:17 AM | 1 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan, India hold water-sharing talks in Islamabad10:48 AM | 1 Mar, 2022
- ‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyongo's Karachi trip wins hearts05:40 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah spark dating rumours05:00 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Lahore Qalandars' historic win in PSL7 final04:30 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022