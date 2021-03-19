PTI awards ticket to Amjad Afridi for NA-249 by-election

KARACHI – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday awarded ticket to Amjad Afridi for NA-249 by-election.

At least 22 PTI candidates received nomination papers for the seat. The ruling party’s parliamentary board followed the process and finalised two names for the contest. On Friday, the PTI awarded ticket to Amjad Afridi.

NA-249 seat was vacated by PTI leader Faisal Vawda who resigned from the National Assembly after got elected as Senator.

PML-N's Miftah Ismail, PPP's Nisar Khuhro and Qadir Khan Mandokhel, MQM-P's Yousuf Alam, Pak Sarzameen Party's Syed Mustafa Kamal, Syed Hafeezuddin and Humayun Usman, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's Rashid Mehmood Soomro, three Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) candidates and Sunni Tehreek's Bilal Qadri are among those who have collected the nomination papers.