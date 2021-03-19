PTI awards ticket to Amjad Afridi for NA-249 by-election
Web Desk
02:51 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
PTI awards ticket to Amjad Afridi for NA-249 by-election
Share

KARACHI – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday awarded ticket to Amjad Afridi for NA-249 by-election.

At least 22 PTI candidates received nomination papers for the seat. The ruling party’s parliamentary board followed the process and finalised two names for the contest. On Friday, the PTI awarded ticket to Amjad Afridi.

NA-249 seat was vacated by PTI leader Faisal Vawda who resigned from the National Assembly after got elected as Senator.

PML-N's Miftah Ismail, PPP's Nisar Khuhro and Qadir Khan Mandokhel, MQM-P's Yousuf Alam, Pak Sarzameen Party's Syed Mustafa Kamal, Syed Hafeezuddin and Humayun Usman, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's Rashid Mehmood Soomro, three Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) candidates and Sunni Tehreek's Bilal Qadri are among those who have collected the nomination papers.

More From This Category
Pakistan reports 40 new deaths, 3449 fresh cases ...
12:30 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
NIC LUMS opens applications for innovators
12:01 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar takes charge as ...
11:01 AM | 19 Mar, 2021
Lahore court reserves verdict in motorway rape ...
11:50 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
Teenage girl kidnapped in front of father in ...
10:33 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
PDM to announce new date for long march after ...
09:02 PM | 18 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rani Mukerji to celebrate birthday with fans on social media for the first time
03:04 PM | 19 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr