Withdrawing Cash from other Bank’s ATM to cost Rs35 per transaction in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – When you use your own bank’s ATM, withdrawing cash is usually free, and if you go to an ATM that belongs to a different bank you’re charged, small fee, but the fee has been increased.

PAkistani account holders are hit nationwide, as commercial banks in Pakistan jacked up fee for withdrawing cash from other bank ATMs . The new charge has been raised from Rs. 23.44 to Rs. 35 per transaction from July 2025.

The revised fee structure has already been implemented across the banking sector as updates appear in the latest Schedule of Charges issued by various banks and reflects rising operational costs and adjustments in interbank transaction frameworks.

The fee applies when customers withdraw money from non-host ATMs, and those operated by banks other than where the account is held. The increased charge has sparked concern among frequent ATM users, particularly in areas with limited access to their own bank’s machines.

A major portion of the fee goes to 1-Link, the interbank network that enables ATM to work across Pakistan. While the host bank, the one operating the ATM, receives a smaller share, it is responsible for maintaining and servicing the machine.

Banking analysts say that the hike, though modest in absolute terms, could cumulatively burden users who often rely on out-of-network ATMs, especially in remote or underserved regions.

Consumers are now being advised to plan their withdrawals more smartly avoid repetitive charges and unnecessary fees. While digital banking continues to grow, cash remains a necessity for many Pakistanis, and people often use other bank ATMs.