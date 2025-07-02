Watch: Elderly woman seeking correction in electricity bill dragged out of LESCO office

SHEIKHUPURA – A distressing incident took place in an area of Sheikhupura when an elderly woman, who had come to the Lesco office to get her electricity bill corrected, was allegedly manhandled and thrown out of the premises by a security guard.

Lesco, the Lahore Electric Supply Company, has jurisdiction over the Lahore Division, which includes the districts of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana, and Okara. These districts are all located within the Punjab province of Pakistan.

Reports said the woman had visited the office to raise a complaint about an error in her electricity bill. Instead of receiving assistance, she was reportedly met with aggression.

The security guard on duty dragged her out of the building and forcibly threw her outside the main gate in full view of other visitors, shows a viral video.

شیخوپورہ میں افسوسناک واقعہ بجلی کا بل صحیح کرانے واپڈا دفتر آئی خاتون کو سیکیورٹی گارڈ نے گھسیٹ کر دروازے سے باہر پھینک دیا pic.twitter.com/vFlRVcf5kx — Ghazanfar Abbas (@ghazanfarabbass) July 1, 2025

The incident has sparked outrage among local residents and social media users, many of whom are calling for immediate action against the involved personnel.

“It is unacceptable and inhumane for a public institution meant to serve citizens to treat them this way,” said a social media user.

Local authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the matter.

This incident has once again highlighted concerns about the behavior of staff in public service institutions and the lack of proper grievance redressal mechanisms for citizens, especially women.