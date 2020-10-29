Usman Mukhtar tests positive for coronavirus

10:17 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
Pakistani actor Usman Mukhtar has tested positive for COVID-19.

The ‘Sabaat’ actor took to Instagram Wednesday evening to share the unfortunate news:

“Guys I’ve been tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully I am also tested positive for having awesome people like you to pray for my health,” wrote Mukhtar.

Requesting his fans to pray for his recovery, he said, “Please keep me in your prayers and safe space. This isn’t over yet.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Usman was last seen in drama serial ‘Sabaat’ alongside Sarah Khan, Mawra Hoccane and Ameer Gillani.

Earlier this month, his short film 'Bench' was screened at the Cannes International Independant Film Festival 2020.

We wish Mukhtar good health and a quick recovery.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

Pakistani celebs criticise French President Emmanuel Macron's Islamophobic remarks
12:09 PM | 29 Oct, 2020

