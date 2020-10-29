NCOC tightens restrictions on high risk public activities after increase in corona cases: Asad

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) have tightened restrictions on some high risk public activities due to increase in coronavirus cases.

In a tweet today (Thursday), he said the national Covid positivity ratio was high than 3 percent yesterday after more than 70 days.

After more than 70 days the national covid positivity ratio was higher than 3% yesterday. Ncoc has tightened restrictions on some high risk public activities. However, the rising spread of the disease can only be controlled if people believe in the need for precautions — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 29, 2020

The Minister said the rising spread of the disease can only be controlled if people believe in the need for precautions.

Earlier, the NCO has decided to re-impose strict restrictions in 11 major cities of the country as second wave of Covid-19 hit Pakistan.

Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Gilgit, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Muzaffarabad, Hyderabad, Mirpur and Rawalpindi are the cities where the restrictions are being imposed due to rising number of coronavirus cases.