Parliament Attack Case: ATC acquits PM Imran Khan
Web Desk
10:52 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
Parliament Attack Case: ATC acquits PM Imran Khan
Share

ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday has acquitted Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Parliament attack case.

ATC judge Raja Jawad while announcing the reserved verdict on the Prime Minister’s acquittal plea, directs to record more arguments on November 12.

The court also decided to halt proceedings against President Dr Arif Alvi as he is holding the presidential office.

However, the court decides to indict others including Jahangir Tareen, planning Minister Asad Umar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and Punjab food minister Aleem Khan.

The Court has summoned the above named at the next hearing.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged an anti-terrorism court to acquit him in the Parliament House attack case as the prosecution is no more interested in pursuing it.

More From This Category
Man allegedly rapes daughter-in-law with another ...
12:24 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
Man kills wife, friend in the name of 'honour'
12:08 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
Traffic plan for 12th Rabi-Ul Awwal processions ...
11:53 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
2nd COVID-19 wave: Punjab announces new ...
11:41 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
Police arrest 55 suspects over Peshawar bombing
11:17 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
Chairman SECP contracts coronavirus
11:03 AM | 29 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani celebs criticise French President Emmanuel Macron's Islamophobic remarks
12:09 PM | 29 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr