Parliament Attack Case: ATC acquits PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday has acquitted Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Parliament attack case.

ATC judge Raja Jawad while announcing the reserved verdict on the Prime Minister’s acquittal plea, directs to record more arguments on November 12.

The court also decided to halt proceedings against President Dr Arif Alvi as he is holding the presidential office.

However, the court decides to indict others including Jahangir Tareen, planning Minister Asad Umar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and Punjab food minister Aleem Khan.

The Court has summoned the above named at the next hearing.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged an anti-terrorism court to acquit him in the Parliament House attack case as the prosecution is no more interested in pursuing it.