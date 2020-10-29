Chairman SECP contracts coronavirus

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Aamir Khan has tested positive for novel coronavirus today (Thursday).

According to media details, the chairman has self-isolated himself and will work from home to perform his duties.

On the other hand, Pakistan registered highest number of new novel COVID-19 cases in nearly three months.

The country has reported 16 deaths in last 24 hours as the number of positive cases has surged to 331,108 with 6,775 nationwide tally today (Thursday).