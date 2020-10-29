Police arrest 55 suspects over Peshawar bombing
PESHAWAR – The police arrested 55 suspects in Yakatoot area over the Madrassa bombing, which killed eight and injured other 120.

Rapid response force launched a major crackdown in Dir Colony and surroundings.

As per the officials, security at entry and exit points in Peshawar and other districts had been upgraded and patrolling increased.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ali Gandapur said, besides, fresh security advisories were issued to all the important individuals while the superintendents of police concerned conducted security audits of sensitive places in their areas.

Security of the city has been beefed up after the attack; while a security plan is being finalised to ensure peace on Rabiul Awwal 12 gatherings. It added that a special investigation team had been formed to interrogate suspects.

The official informed that a total of 243 search operations, 407 intelligence-based actions and 477 combing activities were conducted in Peshawar during the current year.

