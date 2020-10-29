2nd COVID-19 wave: Punjab announces new time-table for business activities  

11:41 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
2nd COVID-19 wave: Punjab announces new time-table for business activities  
LAHORE - The Punjab government on Thursday has issued a revised schedule for business activities in the province to avoid the threat of the 2nd wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a notification issued by the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, all business activities would be shut down by 10:00 pm, however, all medical services, pharmacies, medical stores, tyre puncture shops, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors, flour mills and postal/courier services will remain open 24 hours.

Drivers, hotels, petrol pumps, oil depots, LPG shops, filling plants, agriculture machinery shops, spare parts shops and printing press can also work continuously whereas call centres (with 50 per cent staff) and takeaways and home delivery services are also allowed to work round the clock.

Amusement and public parks will remain opened from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.

No mask no service rule will be followed by all while SOPs regarding mandatory mask and social distancing will be observed strictly.

The notification will be immediately implemented in the areas of Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Pakistani celebs criticise French President Emmanuel Macron's Islamophobic remarks
12:09 PM | 29 Oct, 2020

