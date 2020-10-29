Khloe Kardashian confirms she had coronavirus

11:41 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
Khloe Kardashian confirms she had coronavirus
Share

 Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she contracted coronavirus earlier this year.

In a sneak peek of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” upcoming episode, the Kardashian clan is seen scrambling in anticipation of Khloe's results, "We're just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not."

The teaser goes on to reveal that Khloe experienced multiple symptoms including serious headaches, vomiting, shaking, hot and cold flashes.

"Just found out that I do have corona," she says. "I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple of days."

The current episodes of the iconic reality TV series were filmed several months ago.

The video clip was unveiled a day after Kim Kardashian received immense backlash for celebrating her 40th birthday bash on a private island with zero social distancing during the pandemic. None of the guests at the celebration were wearing a mask.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Pakistani celebs criticise French President ...
12:09 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
Model Farwa Ali Kazmi tests positive for Covid-19
11:06 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
COVID-19: Pakistan reports highest number of new ...
10:24 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
Usman Mukhtar tests positive for coronavirus
10:17 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
France, Germany impose second lockdown amid ...
09:39 AM | 29 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani celebs criticise French President Emmanuel Macron's Islamophobic remarks
12:09 PM | 29 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr