Khloe Kardashian confirms she had coronavirus
Share
Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she contracted coronavirus earlier this year.
In a sneak peek of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” upcoming episode, the Kardashian clan is seen scrambling in anticipation of Khloe's results, "We're just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not."
Khloé had been stuck in her room quarantining before she got her results. Now, hear her reaction when she first realized she had COVID-19 earlier this year. A new episode of #KUWTK is Thursday at 8|7c on E! pic.twitter.com/dvizQEH9VQ— Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) October 28, 2020
The teaser goes on to reveal that Khloe experienced multiple symptoms including serious headaches, vomiting, shaking, hot and cold flashes.
"Just found out that I do have corona," she says. "I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple of days."
The current episodes of the iconic reality TV series were filmed several months ago.
The video clip was unveiled a day after Kim Kardashian received immense backlash for celebrating her 40th birthday bash on a private island with zero social distancing during the pandemic. None of the guests at the celebration were wearing a mask.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Man allegedly rapes daughter-in-law with another two accomplices in ...12:24 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
- Pakistani celebs criticise French President Emmanuel Macron's ...12:09 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
- Man kills wife, friend in the name of 'honour'12:08 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
- Traffic plan for 12th Rabi-Ul Awwal processions announced11:53 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
- 2nd COVID-19 wave: Punjab announces new time-table for business ...11:41 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
- Police arrest 55 suspects over Peshawar bombing11:17 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
- COVID-19: Pakistan reports highest number of new cases in 3 months10:24 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
- FBR launches inquiry against five sugar mills10:04 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran arrives in Lahore for a day-long visit09:21 AM | 28 Oct, 2020