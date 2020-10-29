Khloe Kardashian confirms she had coronavirus

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she contracted coronavirus earlier this year.

In a sneak peek of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” upcoming episode, the Kardashian clan is seen scrambling in anticipation of Khloe's results, "We're just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not."

Khloé had been stuck in her room quarantining before she got her results. Now, hear her reaction when she first realized she had COVID-19 earlier this year. A new episode of #KUWTK is Thursday at 8|7c on E! pic.twitter.com/dvizQEH9VQ — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) October 28, 2020

The teaser goes on to reveal that Khloe experienced multiple symptoms including serious headaches, vomiting, shaking, hot and cold flashes.

"Just found out that I do have corona," she says. "I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple of days."

The current episodes of the iconic reality TV series were filmed several months ago.

The video clip was unveiled a day after Kim Kardashian received immense backlash for celebrating her 40th birthday bash on a private island with zero social distancing during the pandemic. None of the guests at the celebration were wearing a mask.

