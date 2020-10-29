Man kills wife, friend in the name of 'honour'
Web Desk
12:08 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
KARACHI – A man murdered his wife and friend apparently in the name of honour after finding them together in a house in Sarjani Town Karachi on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Naheed, 35, and Salman, 24.

As per the police officials, Naheed and Salman were said to be friends and had been killed in name of honour. Responding to the call, police and rescuers reached a slum house in Sector 4-D and rushed the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police had arrested the man named Rashid and recovered the knife used in the killing, Surjani Town SHO Rao Nazim said.

SHO stated, earlier Rashid suspected Naheed was in a relationship with Salman and so they moved to Surjani.

 

