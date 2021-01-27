Manual processing of visas at Pakistani missions in UK to end by January 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan High Commission in London and Consulates General in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow, and Manchester will entertain online visa forms from February 2021.
From the start of next month, all visa applications will be processed through the online visa portal only. This decision is in line with Pakistan's decision to stop the manual processing of visas.
Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced that Pakistan has provided an online visa application facility for 192 countries. All visa applications are required to be processed through the online visa portal only.
For applying through online platform, here is the link to fill out the application, upload the required documents and make the visa fee payment.
