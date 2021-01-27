Manual processing of visas at Pakistani missions in UK to end by January 2021
Web Desk
12:53 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Manual processing of visas at Pakistani missions in UK to end by January 2021
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan High Commission in London and Consulates General in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow, and Manchester will entertain online visa forms from February 2021.

From the start of next month, all visa applications will be processed through the online visa portal only. This decision is in line with Pakistan's decision to stop the manual processing of visas.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced that Pakistan has provided an online visa application facility for 192 countries. All visa applications are required to be processed through the online visa portal only.

For applying through online platform, here is the link to fill out the application, upload the required documents and make the visa fee payment.

UAE suspends visas for Pakistanis amid second ... 07:59 PM | 18 Nov, 2020

ABU DHABI/ISLAMABAD – The United Arab Emirate has imposed a temporary ban on issuance of visit visas for a dozen ...

More From This Category
Bride-to-be Bakhtawar lives her ...
03:05 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Pakistani flag hoisted in Srinagar on Indian ...
02:27 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
BZU and Peshawar university agrees to conduct ...
01:41 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Two TikTokers arrested for filming clips on level ...
01:09 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Farmers back at protest camp after deep challenge ...
12:33 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Pakistan announces to contribute $25,000 for UN ...
12:23 PM | 27 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Jaanay Iss Dil' – Hadiqa Kiani's first Qawwali wins hearts
06:28 PM | 26 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr