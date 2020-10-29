Pakistani celebs criticise French President Emmanuel Macron's Islamophobic remarks

The French President Emanuel Macron recently faced immense criticism after he accused Muslims of separatism and vowed not to give up cartoons depicting the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

His comments came in response to the beheading of a teacher, Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old teacher, who was attacked on his way home from the junior high school where he taught in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 40 kilometers northwest of Paris.

The teacher had shown cartoons disrespecting Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), according to media reports.

Soon after Macron's comments, protests erupted in several cities across the world and people started campaigning to boycott French goods. Protesters in Lahore also set France's tricolor flag ablaze.

On Sunday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan denounced the statements of the French President. The premier said that Macron has hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the world and the last thing the world wants or needs is further "polarisation".

Following this, several Pakistani celebrities including Feroze Khan, Ahsan Khan, Shoaib Akhtar, and Hamza Ali Abbasi took to social media to call out Macron. They also demanded him to apologize to Muslims all across the globe.

Ahsan Khan

If France is indeed a republic then there should be liberty there not insults upon anothers religion. I completely and whole heartedly protest against this blatent disrespect of our beloved prophet Muhammad (PBUH) this needs to stop. — Ahsan Khan (@Ahsankhanuk) October 27, 2020

Hamza Ali Abbasi

It is ur right to disagree & criticise but IT IS NOT UR RIGHT TO MOCK WITH THE INTENT TO DELIBERATELY INSULT & PROVOKE, its immoral, unethical and uncivilised and the only way we Muslims can make the world understand that is solely by peace & dialogue not murder, war & hostility. — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) October 27, 2020

Feroze Khan

Shoaib Akhtar

Macron: France will not give up our cartoons.

Also Macron: Muslim nations please give up your call to boycott French goods.

If you have the freedom to hate, we have the freedom to reject your hate.#boycottfrenchproducts — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 26, 2020

