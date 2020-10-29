Pakistani celebs criticise French President Emmanuel Macron's Islamophobic remarks

Pakistani celebs criticise French President Emmanuel Macron's Islamophobic remarks
The French President Emanuel Macron recently faced immense criticism after he accused Muslims of separatism and vowed not to give up cartoons depicting the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

His comments came in response to the beheading of a teacher, Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old teacher, who was attacked on his way home from the junior high school where he taught in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 40 kilometers northwest of Paris.

The teacher had shown cartoons disrespecting Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), according to media reports. 

Soon after Macron's comments, protests erupted in several cities across the world and people started campaigning to boycott French goods. Protesters in Lahore also set France's tricolor flag ablaze.

On Sunday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan denounced the statements of the French President. The premier said that Macron has hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the world and the last thing the world wants or needs is further "polarisation". 

Following this, several Pakistani celebrities including Feroze Khan, Ahsan Khan, Shoaib Akhtar, and Hamza Ali Abbasi took to social media to call out Macron. They also demanded him to apologize to Muslims all across the globe.

Ahsan Khan

Hamza Ali Abbasi

Feroze Khan

Shoaib Akhtar

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

