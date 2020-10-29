Man allegedly rapes daughter-in-law with another two accomplices in Okara
12:24 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
OKARA - A man has allegedly gang-raped his daughter-in-law with the help of another two accomplices in the suburb village of Okara.
According to police, the woman was living with her father-in-law after her husband went abroad to earn living.
The accused and his accomplices managed to escape from the crime scene after the incident.
The police have registered a case against the suspects and started a search to arrest the culprits.
