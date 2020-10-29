Traffic plan for 12th Rabi-Ul Awwal processions announced

KARACHI –A detailed traffic plan for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions has been announced for tomorrow 30th October, (Friday).

According to the police spokesperson, the processions will be supervised and monitored by all traffic Superintendents in their jurisdictions.

As per the route details and diversions on MA Jinnah Road, the procession will be taken out at 2:30 pm and will pass through Shaheed Masjid Kharadar, Plastic Market, Denso Hall, Light House, Jamia Cloth, Saeed Manzil, Frere Chowk and take the left turn of Nasira School to reach Masjid-e-Gulzar-e-Habib.

All vehicular traffic coming from the side of Lea Market, Agha Khan Jamat Khana, Kharadar, Crane Chowrangi, G Allana Road, and Mai Kolachi will not be allowed to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road and will be diverted towards alternative roads As soon as the first procession proceeds from Shaheed Masjid Kharadar and Memon Masjid.

The government has announced holiday on Friday, October 30th on account of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.