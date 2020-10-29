Model Farwa Ali Kazmi tests positive for Covid-19

Model Farwa Kazmi has tested positive for Covid-19, mistaking it for the common flu initially.

Kazmi took to Instagram to share the news with everyone: "I am Covid positive. Everyone who has been in touch with me or Ali in the past week, please quarantine yourself."

The model thinks that she contracted the illness by sharing food and a cigar with a carrier. She also shared some of the symptoms she experienced including, severe headache, body aches, nausea, loss of taste, smell, and appetite.

Amid the rising number of infections in the country, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan confirmed on Tuesday Pakistan is witnessing a second wave of the novel coronavirus. 908 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll has reached 6,775 after 16 more died in the last 24 hours.

We wish Farwa a speedy recovery!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!