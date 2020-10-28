Second wave of Covid-19 — Pakistan again imposes restrictions 
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has decided to re-impose strict restrictions in 11 major cities of the country as second wave of Covid-19 hit Pakistan. 

Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Gilgit, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Muzaffarabad, Hyderabad, Mirpur and Rawalpindi are the cities where the restrictions are being imposed due to rising number of coronavirus cases. 

In these cities, all markets, shopping plazaz, restaurants and marriage halls will be closed at 10pm as earlier businessmen were allowed to resume full fledge activities after Pakistan managed to contain the first wave of the deadly virus. 

Parks and amusement places will be closed at 6pm, it has been decided by NCOC.

However, shop of essential items, including medical stores, grocery shops, and clinics are exempted from the restrictions.  

The NCOC has declared use of face mask at public places and offices mandatory.

The development comes a day after Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan confirmed on Tuesday Pakistan is witnessing second wave of novel coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference, Sultan revealed that the number of Covid-19 cases per day has surged to 700 from previous 400.

He stressed on strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to cope with the second wave. Urging people to use face mask at crowdy places, he said that rising cases have made the government to take strict measures.

At present, 4,374 smart lockdowns have been imposed in Quetta, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Peshawar, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Mirpur, Karachi, Gilgit, and Muzaffarabad and other parts of the country to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

