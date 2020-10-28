Will combat terrorism till its elimination, says COAS Bajwa
08:46 PM | 28 Oct, 2020
Will combat terrorism till its elimination, says COAS Bajwa
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said they will not take backseat till terrorists and their facilitators are taken to the task.

According to ISPR, he stated this after inquiring about the health of seminary students and other people, who injured in a blast at a Peshawar-based Madrassah, at the Peshawar Lady Reading Hospital on Wednesday.

General Bajwa said he came to express solidarity and commitment, especially to share grief of the seminary students, teachers and their families. 

He said innocent children of Army Public School Peshawar were targeted on 16 December 2014 and on yesterday the enemy once again organized blood bath at the seminary students to again fulfill its nefarious designs and repeat the black history.

