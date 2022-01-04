Pakistan reports 630 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is now facing the fifth wave of novel coronavirus as 630 infections were reported while 2 people died of the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.
According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,945 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,297,865.
Pakistan conducted a total of 44,198 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.42 percent.
Statistics 4 Jan 22:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,198
Positive Cases: 630
Positivity %: 1.42%
Deaths :2
Patients on Critical Care: 641
The number of patients in critical care was 641. Around 187 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,257,355.
As many as 483,165 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 445,630 in Punjab, 181,498 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,823 in Islamabad, 33,648 in Balochistan, 34,672 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,075 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,673 in Sindh, 5,933 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 746 in Azad Kashmir, 365 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.
On Monday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said the Omicron-driven fifth COVID-19 wave has started in Pakistan and urged people to get vaccinated and follow SOPs to control the virus spread.
The country’s top body on Covid-19 discussed the epidemic curve chart data, national vaccine strategy and disease prevalence across the country. The meeting also reviewed the spread of disease and it is revealed that "the fifth wave of COVID-19 which is Omicron-driven, is spreading at a great pace."
