Pakistan reports nearly 5,000 coronavirus daily cases for first time in 8 months

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded a sharp increase in Covid-19 infections as 98 patients have died of the novel virus during the past 24 hours while 4,974 new cases were recorded.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 14,530 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 672,931.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,148 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 605,274. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 53,127 while the positivity rate stood at 9.93 percent.

At least 265,680 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 223,181 in Punjab 88,099 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 58,557 in Islamabad, 19,576 in Balochistan, 12,805 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,033 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 6,427 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,502 in Sindh, 2,363 in KP, 572 in Islamabad, 355 in Azad Kashmir, 208 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 50,055 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 10,247,37 samples have been tested so far.