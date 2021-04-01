Pakistan reports nearly 5,000 coronavirus daily cases for first time in 8 months
Web Desk
08:45 AM | 1 Apr, 2021
Pakistan reports nearly 5,000 coronavirus daily cases for first time in 8 months
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded a sharp increase in Covid-19 infections as 98 patients have died of the novel virus during the past 24 hours while 4,974 new cases were recorded.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 14,530 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 672,931.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,148 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 605,274. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 53,127 while the positivity rate stood at 9.93 percent.

Pakistan to keep mosques open during Ramazan 02:31 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi has said that ...

At least 265,680 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 223,181 in Punjab 88,099 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 58,557 in Islamabad, 19,576 in Balochistan, 12,805 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,033 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 6,427 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,502 in Sindh, 2,363 in KP, 572 in Islamabad, 355 in Azad Kashmir, 208 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 50,055 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 10,247,37 samples have been tested so far.

NCOC to probe Tariq Bashir Cheema and family's ... 07:05 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to hold inquiry into the matter of ...

More From This Category
Pakistan scores a poor 30/100 in freedom of ...
09:47 AM | 1 Apr, 2021
More than 300 COVID-19 vaccine shots wasted in ...
09:33 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Ukrainian ambassador meets COAS Bajwa, lauds ...
09:02 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Pakistan, Bahrain agree to maintain positive ...
08:23 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Shaukat Tareen likely to become PM’s new aide ...
07:25 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
PML-N wants to win Karachi by-polls with Miftah ...
06:51 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Usman Mukhtar ties knot with Zunaira Inam
12:40 AM | 1 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr