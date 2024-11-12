Unhappy with divorce, driver runs over dozens, killing 35 in China

A speeding vehicle in China ran over dozens of people, resulting in at least 35 deaths and 43 injuries.

According to a foreign news agency, the incident occurred in Zhuhai, a city in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.

The accident took place on Monday.

Chinese police have arrested the 62-year-old driver, who injured himself with a knife following the accident.

Police reported that the injured driver has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Initial investigations indicate that the 62-year-old driver was unhappy after his divorce.

According to Chinese state media, President Xi Jinping has ordered all necessary measures for the treatment of the injured and has called for the strictest punishment for the suspect.