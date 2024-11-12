Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PM Shehbaz urges redefinition of global climate finance to aid vulnerable nations

Pm Shehbaz Urges Redefinition Of Global Climate Finance To Aid Vulnerable Nations

BAKU – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said global climate finance must be redefined to effectively meet the needs of vulnerable nations.

In his opening remarks at the Climate Finance Roundtable Conference in Baku on Tuesday, he called for stronger and more actable climate finance mechanisms under UN framework convention on Climate Change.

He said despite repeated commitments, the gaps are growing in quantum leaps, leading to egregious barriers in achieving the objective of UN framework on Climate Change.

The Prime Minister said developing countries will need an estimated 6.8 trillion dollars by 2030 to implement less than half their current Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). He said the donor countries should fulfill their commitment to mitigate the adverse impact of climate change.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need to resume focus on non-debt financing solutions, enabling countries to fund climate initiatives without additional burden.

Pakistan PM lands in Azerbaijan to attend COP29 climate change moot

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 12 Nov 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.3 279
EUR Euro 295.4 298.15
GBP UK Pound Sterling 355.8 359.3
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76
AUD Australian Dollar 182.64 184.89
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 199.7 202.1
CNY China Yuan 38.58 38.98
DKK Danish Krone 39.58 39.98
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.37 35.72
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 894.99 904.49
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.5 63.1
NZD New Zealand Dollar 163.14 165.14
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.78 25.08
OMR Omani Riyal 715.66 724.16
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.62 76.32
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 315.3 318.1
THB Thai Baht 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search