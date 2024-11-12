Pakistan Pm Lands In Azerbaijan To Attend Cop29 Climate Change Moot

BAKU – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Azerbaijan’s capital on Tuesday to attend World Leaders Climate Action Summit, part of the ongoing COP29 in Baku.

The climate change summit saw gathering of global leaders and climate experts, and is focused on addressing urgent climate challenges and advancing international cooperation.

Prime Minister Sharif was received by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defence Industry, Vugar Valeh oglu Mustafayev. The premier is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy PM Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Attaullah Tarar, Tariq Fatemi, and other senior officials.

He is scheduled to deliver key address at Summit tomorrow and is slated to have bilateral meetings with fellow world leaders on the sidelines of the conference.

Climate-vulnerable Pakistan will also host multiple events at the Pakistan Pavilion during COP29, including roundtable discussions and climate-related dialogues. The country is expected to push for balanced and ambitious progress on critical issues such as loss and damage, adaptation, mitigation, and the means of implementation.

Pakistan’s delegation will also call for predictable and adequate financing to help developing countries achieve their climate goals. COP29 is being held as part of United Nations Climate Change Conference 2024, officially and Islamabad aims to strengthen its role in international climate policy and advocate for concrete steps towards a sustainable future.