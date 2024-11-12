Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan PM lands in Azerbaijan to attend COP29 climate change moot

Pakistan Pm Lands In Azerbaijan To Attend Cop29 Climate Change Moot

BAKU – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Azerbaijan’s capital on Tuesday to attend World Leaders Climate Action Summit, part of the ongoing COP29 in Baku.

The climate change summit saw gathering of global leaders and climate experts, and is focused on addressing urgent climate challenges and advancing international cooperation.

Prime Minister Sharif was received by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defence Industry, Vugar Valeh oglu Mustafayev. The premier is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy PM Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Attaullah Tarar, Tariq Fatemi, and other senior officials.

He is scheduled to deliver key address at Summit tomorrow and is slated to have bilateral meetings with fellow world leaders on the sidelines of the conference.

Climate-vulnerable Pakistan will also host multiple events at the Pakistan Pavilion during COP29, including roundtable discussions and climate-related dialogues. The country is expected to push for balanced and ambitious progress on critical issues such as loss and damage, adaptation, mitigation, and the means of implementation.

Pakistan’s delegation will also call for predictable and adequate financing to help developing countries achieve their climate goals. COP29 is being held as part of United Nations Climate Change Conference 2024, officially and Islamabad aims to strengthen its role in international climate policy and advocate for concrete steps towards a sustainable future.

Climate shift sowing seeds of uncertainty in Pakistan’s fields

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 12 Nov 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.3 279
EUR Euro 295.4 298.15
GBP UK Pound Sterling 355.8 359.3
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76
AUD Australian Dollar 182.64 184.89
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 199.7 202.1
CNY China Yuan 38.58 38.98
DKK Danish Krone 39.58 39.98
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.37 35.72
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 894.99 904.49
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.5 63.1
NZD New Zealand Dollar 163.14 165.14
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.78 25.08
OMR Omani Riyal 715.66 724.16
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.62 76.32
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 315.3 318.1
THB Thai Baht 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search