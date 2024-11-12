Karachi Police officer suspended over viral smoking video with TikTok star

KARACHI – An officer of Karachi Police has landed in hot waters due to a video clip with a female social media influencer, as it went viral online.

The TikTok clip shows the on-duty police officer smoking with the female constable, and it was quick to come under the spotlight, with people tagging senior officials on social media. SSP Korangi spokesperson prompted disciplinary action against the Officer identified as Safdar.

It was reported that the officer in the video has been suspended, and the Head Constable of Nasir Chowki, has been warned with a show-cause notice for negligence.

A departmental inquiry has been launched to probe the incident, and authorities are also working to identify the female TikToker seen in the video alongside the officer.

Earlier, a female constable faced similar action after her video went viral. Sindh police emphasized the importance of maintaining professionalism and discipline within its ranks.