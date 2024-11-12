Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Satellite imagery shows thick Smog Blanket over Punjab as AQI soars past 1000

KARACHI – The situation in Punjab region of Pakistan, and India remains grim as the thick layer of smog continues to blanket the region which can now be seen from space.

Satellite pictures from NASA Worldview show smog enveloping Lahore, New Delhi and other regions heavily affected. The smog is so dense that it obscures streets and buildings, as it covers all greenery.

Amid the alarming situation, the government shut down public places, schools, as severe air pollution is exacerbated by winds blowing across the border from India.

The air quality in the provincial capital Lahore was recorded at hazardous levels in recent times. The extreme pollution prompted government to cut market timings.

Months of November and December saw a similar situation every year as smog worsened due to colder, dry air that traps pollution close to the ground, along with stubble burning.

As air pollution continues to worsen, the governments of two countries are being forced to confront their shared responsibility in combating the growing climate crisis that affects millions of lives across the region.

Pakistan plans artificial rain in Lahore to reduce smog

