Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Schools closed in Rawalpindi, other Punjab divisions as smog chokes students

Schools Closed In Rawalpindi Other Punjab Divisions As Smog Chokes Students

MULTAN – Smog continues to engulf parts of Punjab, the country’s most populous region, and now the provincial government shut down schools and colleges in five additional divisions.

A directive issued by Environmental Protection Department (EPD) notified closure of schools in Sargodha, Rawalpindi, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, and Sahiwal divisions from November 13 to November 17. All schools, from nursery to grade 12, will remain closed this week.

Earlier, authorities shut down Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad divisions, where schools and colleges will remain closed in an effort to limit the environmental health risks associated with the severe smog.

To combat the mancae, Lahore’s district administration also imposed ban on outdoor activities to address worsening air quality. Meanwhile, authorities alsob implemented closing hours for shops, markets, and malls.

Citizens are urged to stay indoors as much as possible, wear masks, and limit outdoor activities as government also intensified efforts to combat pollution, with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) actively cleaning trees and plants along green belts and roadsides to help reduce the impact of the smog.

Satellite imagery shows thick Smog Blanket over Punjab as AQI soars past 1000

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 12 Nov 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.3 279
EUR Euro 295.4 298.15
GBP UK Pound Sterling 355.8 359.3
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76
AUD Australian Dollar 182.64 184.89
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 199.7 202.1
CNY China Yuan 38.58 38.98
DKK Danish Krone 39.58 39.98
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.37 35.72
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 894.99 904.49
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.5 63.1
NZD New Zealand Dollar 163.14 165.14
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.78 25.08
OMR Omani Riyal 715.66 724.16
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.62 76.32
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 315.3 318.1
THB Thai Baht 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search