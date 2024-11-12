Schools closed in Rawalpindi, other Punjab divisions as smog chokes students

MULTAN – Smog continues to engulf parts of Punjab, the country’s most populous region, and now the provincial government shut down schools and colleges in five additional divisions.

A directive issued by Environmental Protection Department (EPD) notified closure of schools in Sargodha, Rawalpindi, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, and Sahiwal divisions from November 13 to November 17. All schools, from nursery to grade 12, will remain closed this week.

Earlier, authorities shut down Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad divisions, where schools and colleges will remain closed in an effort to limit the environmental health risks associated with the severe smog.

To combat the mancae, Lahore’s district administration also imposed ban on outdoor activities to address worsening air quality. Meanwhile, authorities alsob implemented closing hours for shops, markets, and malls.

Citizens are urged to stay indoors as much as possible, wear masks, and limit outdoor activities as government also intensified efforts to combat pollution, with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) actively cleaning trees and plants along green belts and roadsides to help reduce the impact of the smog.