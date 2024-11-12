PTI activist Shayan Ali’s entry to Pakistan banned as ID Card revoked

LONDON – UK-based PTI activist Shayan Ali has had his CNIC revoked by Pakistani authorities for heckling Pakistani diplomats in London.

Shayan, a staunch supporter of Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), took to social media and narrated his ordeal, saying his name has been added to the Passport Control List (PCL), restricting him from entering his homeland.

Ali said that his Pakistani ID Card had been canceled, and he had been placed on PCL, which restricts entry into Pakistan. He also shared a snap of himself holding the Pakistani flag.

His post sparked mixed reactions online as Supporters of PTI came to his defense, while other social media users criticized him, with one stating, “People like you deserve this.”

Besides Shayan Ali, the list includes PTI leader Maleeka Bokhari, as well as others like Sadia Faheem, Faheem Gulzar, Maheen Faisal, Sidra Tariq, and Hiba Abdul Majeed.

Last month, cops in Pakistani capital lodged a case against Shayan Ali under terrorism laws for harassing a judicial officer in the British capital.