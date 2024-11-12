Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PTI activist Shayan Ali’s entry to Pakistan banned as ID Card revoked

Pti Activist Shayan Alis Entry To Pakistan Banned As Id Card Revoked

LONDON – UK-based PTI activist Shayan Ali has had his CNIC revoked by Pakistani authorities for heckling Pakistani diplomats in London.

Shayan, a staunch supporter of Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), took to social media and narrated his ordeal, saying his name has been added to the Passport Control List (PCL), restricting him from entering his homeland.

Ali said that his Pakistani ID Card had been canceled, and he had been placed on PCL, which restricts entry into Pakistan. He also shared a snap of himself holding the Pakistani flag.

His post sparked mixed reactions online as Supporters of PTI came to his defense, while other social media users criticized him, with one stating, “People like you deserve this.”

Besides Shayan Ali, the list includes PTI leader Maleeka Bokhari, as well as others like Sadia Faheem, Faheem Gulzar, Maheen Faisal, Sidra Tariq, and Hiba Abdul Majeed.

Last month, cops in Pakistani capital lodged a case against Shayan Ali under terrorism laws for harassing a judicial officer in the British capital.

Attack on Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s car in London: Pakistani government orders legal action

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 12 Nov 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.3 279
EUR Euro 295.4 298.15
GBP UK Pound Sterling 355.8 359.3
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76
AUD Australian Dollar 182.64 184.89
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 199.7 202.1
CNY China Yuan 38.58 38.98
DKK Danish Krone 39.58 39.98
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.37 35.72
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 894.99 904.49
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.5 63.1
NZD New Zealand Dollar 163.14 165.14
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.78 25.08
OMR Omani Riyal 715.66 724.16
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.62 76.32
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 315.3 318.1
THB Thai Baht 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search