Peshawar Police Line Suicide Bombing Key Suspect arrested in major breakthrough

PESHAWAR – A constable of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Muhammad Wali has been arrested as a key suspect behind the deadly suicide bombing at Police Line in Peshawar on January 30, 2023.

Wali, who joined the police in 2019, admitted to being recruited by the banned group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar via social media in 2021. He met with the group’s leaders in Afghanistan and orchestrated the attack, providing crucial intelligence to the bomber, an Afghan national named Qari.

The bombing killed over 100 people and injured over 220 while the prime suspect received Rs2lac rupees for his role in the attack and confessed to participating in other terror activities, including murder of a Christian priest and several IED attacks.

Investigations revealed that Wali was involved in supplying weapons and explosives for future attacks. The arrest of KP police personnel is major breakthrough in the investigation into the Police Line bombing and highlights the ongoing threat from militant groups operating from Afghanistan.

Six militants killed as Pak security forces foil infiltration bid from Afghanistan

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

