Punjab announces local holiday on November 15 for Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary

LAHORE – A local holiday has been announced in Nankana Sahib, a city in Punjab on November 15 (Friday) on account of Sikh leader Babar Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary.

Deputy Commissioner of Nankana, Tasleem Akhtar Rao, has issued a notification in this regard, stating that the local holiday will be observed across the city on the occasion of Guru Nanak’s 555th birth anniversary.

Celebrations of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary will continue from November 13 to 16.

It is recalled that the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued over 3000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji to be held in Pakistan from 14th to 23rd of this month.

In a post on the High Commission’s social media platform X, Charge d’Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich also extended his heartfelt felicitations and wished the pilgrims a fulfilling yatra.