Pakistani tech delegation engages with Silicon Valley’s top Institutions to foster growth

Pakistani Tech Delegation Engages With Silicon Valleys Top Institutions To Foster Growth

SILICON VALLEY – A delegation of Pakistani tech entrepreneurs, led by Mehroz Azam, Co-Founder of Ejad Labs and FutureFest, visited Silicon Valley’s most influential tech institutions to foster international collaboration and to deepen ties between Pakistan’s rapidly growing tech sector and the world’s innovative tech ecosystem.

The delegation included Arzish Azam, CEO of Ejad Labs; Hamza Abbas, CEO of Alpha Automotive; Ayaz Ali, COO of Cooperative Computing; Muhammad Umar, CEO of Relymer; and Sharjeel Shahab, CEO of Lemon Leads, focused on exploring new business opportunities and innovation partnerships.

During the 10-day visit, the delegation visited global tech giants like Google, renowned academic institutions such as Stanford University, and participated in major industry events like TechCrunch Disrupt. The group also attended the Pakistan Tech Summit and Open Silicon Valley, engaging with key stakeholders to discuss areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

The delegation aimed joint collabs, lasting connections, and to learn from Silicon Valley’s success, and to bring back best practices to help accelerate tech innovation in Pakistan.

 

