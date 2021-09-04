Google locks former Afghan officials’ accounts as Taliban seek access to emails
Share
Google has temporarily suspended an unspecified number of Afghan government email accounts amid fears over the digital paper trail left by former Afghan officials and their international partners after the Taliban took control of the country.
In a statement, Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL.O) said the company is monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and taking temporary actions to secure relevant accounts.
Meanwhile, an employee of the former government has told Reuters the Taliban are seeking to acquire former officials' emails.
An employee of the tech firm said that the Taliban are seeking access to the emails.
After the US forces beat a hasty retreat from Afghanistan, the Taliban took control of the country on August 15, ousting the US-backed president Ashraf Ghani’s government.
China will be our major partner in ... 06:44 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
KABUL – The Taliban have said that China will be their major partner in the development of Afghanistan, a ...
- Opportunity to end Afghan conflict must be seized, PM Imran tells UN ...09:48 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Watch: Wasim Akram reunites with daughter after 10 months in ...09:32 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Nida Yasir trolled for showing a lack of knowledge about Formula-1 ...09:20 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Google locks former Afghan officials’ accounts as Taliban seek ...08:31 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
-
-
- LolaVie – Jennifer Aniston set to launch own beauty brand05:13 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Noor Bukhari trolled over remarks on Sidharth Shukla’s death04:52 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021