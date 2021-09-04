Google locks former Afghan officials’ accounts as Taliban seek access to emails

08:31 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
Google locks former Afghan officials’ accounts as Taliban seek access to emails
Share

Google has temporarily suspended an unspecified number of Afghan government email accounts amid fears over the digital paper trail left by former Afghan officials and their international partners after the Taliban took control of the country.

In a statement, Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL.O) said the company is monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and taking temporary actions to secure relevant accounts.

Meanwhile, an employee of the former government has told Reuters the Taliban are seeking to acquire former officials' emails.

An employee of the tech firm said that the Taliban are seeking access to the emails.

After the US forces beat a hasty retreat from Afghanistan, the Taliban took control of the country on August 15, ousting the US-backed president Ashraf Ghani’s government.

China will be our major partner in ... 06:44 PM | 3 Sep, 2021

KABUL – The Taliban have said that China will be their major partner in the development of Afghanistan, a ...

More From This Category
Modi 'to visit US, meet Biden for the first time'
05:30 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
Biden orders to declassify probe documents of ...
02:42 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
COVID-19: Philippines announces to lift travel ...
01:57 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
Top-Notch Camera, Dependable Performance, Sleek ...
11:17 AM | 4 Sep, 2021
China will be our major partner in ...
06:44 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
Mullah Baradar to lead new Afghanistan ...
01:14 PM | 3 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nida Yasir trolled for showing a lack of knowledge about Formula-1 cars in old interview
09:20 PM | 4 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr