Imsha Rehman’s Leaked Video: Who is behind latest controversy of TikTok star?

LAHORE – Imsha Rehman, the starlet from the Gilgit Baltistan region, becomes the latest victim of privacy breach as her obscene clip with a male friend was leaked online, sparking new controversy.

As the video involving the social media influencer shocked internet users, especially her fans, it also prompted condemnation on social media. The clip – in its cropped form – was shared rapidly across multiple platforms, leading to public outrage over the invasion of her privacy.

Amid the backlash, Imsha deactivated her social media handles Instagram and TikTok accounts, leaving her fans confused and concerned about her well-being. Many supporters expressed their worry and called for more respect and privacy for internet personalities.

Imsha Rehman Leaks

As internet users are looking for answers, Imsha herself remained silent and has not blamed anyone for the leaks. In this difficult time, user also hinted at Revenge P*rn, as people used to share sexually explicit images of partners after breakup.

Imsha Rehmans Leaked Video Who Is Behind Latest Controversy Of Tiktok Star

The recent scandal follows similar controversy when TikToker Minahil Malik’s alleged private video was also leaked and went viral.

As debate continues, users are urging for stronger protections for online personalities and greater accountability for those who share such private content without consent.

In October, TikToker Minahil Malik was also at center of controversy an alleged clip of the social media star went viral online.

TikToker Minahil Malik alleged private video leaked online

