Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Qazi Faez Isa emerges as top contender for next Chief Election Commissioner role: report

Qazi Faez Isa Emerges As Top Contender For Next Chief Election Commissioner Role Report

ISLAMABAD – The ruling coalition of Pakistan is considering former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa for the position of next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) as Sikandar Sultan Raja is set to retire in the next two months.

A report shared by Business Recorder claimed that Faez Isa is expected to get the coveted role for having close ties with powerful figures.

The appointment of Faez Isa, who recently stepped down as the country’s top judge, is expected to trigger a strong response from Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as party officials already termed the former Chief Justice as ‘biased’.

Khan’s party is also planning to hold agitation against the decision, as several party leaders are waiting for party founder’s call.

The current CEC Sikandar Raja’s tenure has been marked by controversy, particularly over the handling of last general elections. As the government weighs its options, the selection of the next Chief Election Commissioner is likely to be a highly contentious decision, potentially setting the stage for a new round of political conflict in the lead-up to the elections.

Article 63-A of Constitution of Pakistan explained

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 12 Nov 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.3 279
EUR Euro 295.4 298.15
GBP UK Pound Sterling 355.8 359.3
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76
AUD Australian Dollar 182.64 184.89
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 199.7 202.1
CNY China Yuan 38.58 38.98
DKK Danish Krone 39.58 39.98
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.37 35.72
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 894.99 904.49
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.5 63.1
NZD New Zealand Dollar 163.14 165.14
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.78 25.08
OMR Omani Riyal 715.66 724.16
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.62 76.32
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 315.3 318.1
THB Thai Baht 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search