Qazi Faez Isa emerges as top contender for next Chief Election Commissioner role: report

ISLAMABAD – The ruling coalition of Pakistan is considering former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa for the position of next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) as Sikandar Sultan Raja is set to retire in the next two months.

A report shared by Business Recorder claimed that Faez Isa is expected to get the coveted role for having close ties with powerful figures.

The appointment of Faez Isa, who recently stepped down as the country’s top judge, is expected to trigger a strong response from Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as party officials already termed the former Chief Justice as ‘biased’.

Khan’s party is also planning to hold agitation against the decision, as several party leaders are waiting for party founder’s call.

The current CEC Sikandar Raja’s tenure has been marked by controversy, particularly over the handling of last general elections. As the government weighs its options, the selection of the next Chief Election Commissioner is likely to be a highly contentious decision, potentially setting the stage for a new round of political conflict in the lead-up to the elections.