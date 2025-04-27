Pakistani Cop’s heartwarming gesture to Indian Sikh Pilgrim at Kartarpur goes viral

KARACHI – Amid tensions between Pakistan and India after Pahalgam attack, the Kartarpur Corridor remained open for Sikh pilgrims, providing a rare moment of warmth and emotional connection.

A recent clip has gone viral on social media, capturing the heartfelt moment at Kartarpur Corridor where a Punjab police officer welcomed Sikh pilgrims in an extraordinarily emotional manner. The video shows the officer comforting elderly Sikh woman, calling her his mother, and reciting a poem with deep emotions.

Punjab police cops actions moved everyone present, including Sikh pilgrims and locals, with the elderly woman tearfully holding onto him as she expressed her emotions.

The heartwarming moment is symbol of commitment to peace and religious harmony despite the challenging political climate. Social media users have flooded the platform with comments praising the police officer’s gesture, emphasizing the deep respect and love extended to the visitors.

This emotional display of hospitality comes at time when tensions between Pakistan and India have been heightened, particularly after the deadly attack in Pahalgam. Yet, the open and peaceful welcome at the Kartarpur Corridor highlights a shared humanity that transcends borders.