Opposition's APC in Islamabad today to discuss future course of action against PTI government
Web Desk
10:45 AM | 26 Nov, 2019
Opposition's APC in Islamabad today to discuss future course of action against PTI government
Share

ISLAMABAD – Opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) will be held in Islamabad today (Tuesday) to discuss the future course of action against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government.

According to media details, the meeting, convened by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman, is scheduled to be held at 2:00 pm.

JUI-F Chief Fazl has invited all the opposition political parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to attend the meeting.

In an apparent bid to reorganise political campaign for pressurising the government, the opposition parties seem to formulate new strategy in the light of recommendation made by opposition’s Rehbar Committee.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to lead the party’s delegation while the PML-N delegation will be led by senator Raja Zafar-ul-Haq to participate in the APC.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr