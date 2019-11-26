SC suspends notification of extension in Pakistan Army chief Bajwa's service

ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday has suspended the notification regarding the extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years.

According to media reports, the apex court, in this regard, has sent a notification to the concerned parties involved in the matter and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Wednesday).

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that the Constitution doesn’t allow extension in the service of the army chief.

The top judge issued notices to the defence ministry, Federal government and Gen Bajwa and sought their replies. General Bajwa was due to retire on November 29. The chief justice passed the order on withdrawal application of a petition questioning extension of Gen Bajwa.

The top judge rejected the application and took up the matter in public interest under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution. The CJP remarked: " Only President of Pakistan can extend the tenure of the army chief and not the Prime Minister,".

On it, the AGP told the court that extension was approved by the president after a summary was approved by the cabinet. At this, the CJP observed that only eleven members gave their opinion on the summary out of 25 members.

"Fourteen members could not do anything due to their absence," the CJP further remarked. It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 19 approved an extension in the tenure of Gen Bajwa for another three years.

The hearing has been adjourned till tomorrow.

