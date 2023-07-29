Search

Pakistan

Chinese vice premier to visit Pakistan tomorrow to celebrate 10 years of CPEC

Web Desk 10:53 AM | 29 Jul, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Chinese vice premier He Lifeng is visiting Pakistan tomorrow on Sunday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the flagship project China–Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Chinese deputy premier will join the celebrations of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and will call on top civil leaders and to discuss the potential visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Reports in local media claim, saying Lifeng’s visit will be the first high-level visit by a Chinese leader since the President of Pakistan’s strategic partner start a third five-year term.

The visiting dignitary would be given a huge welcome in Islamabad. During his stay, the Chinese vice premier will attend a CPEC celebrations ceremony, and the flagship programme of President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative that has unveiled in 2013.

Pakistan’s neighboring country invested billions in the last decade mainly focusing on energy and infrastructure projects, and extended relief for Islamabad against the backdrop of its shrinking foreign reserves.

