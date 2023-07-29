Chinese vice premier to visit Pakistan tomorrow to celebrate 10 years of CPEC

ISLAMABAD – Chinese vice premier He Lifeng is visiting Pakistan tomorrow on Sunday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the flagship project China–Pakistan Economic Corridor.
Chinese deputy premier will join the celebrations of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and will call on top civil leaders and to discuss the potential visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Reports in local media claim, saying Lifeng’s visit will be the first high-level visit by a Chinese leader since the President of Pakistan’s strategic partner start a third five-year term.
The visiting dignitary would be given a huge welcome in Islamabad. During his stay, the Chinese vice premier will attend a CPEC celebrations ceremony, and the flagship programme of President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative that has unveiled in 2013.
Pakistan’s neighboring country invested billions in the last decade mainly focusing on energy and infrastructure projects, and extended relief for Islamabad against the backdrop of its shrinking foreign reserves.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 29, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|375.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.8
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|774.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|323
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.60
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
