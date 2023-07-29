Pakistani forces kill three militants in Khyber, South Waziristan operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – At least three terrorists of banned outfits were gunned down in operations by security forces in the country’s mountainous region, neighboring Afghanistan.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said three terrorists have been neutralised in successful operations in Khyber and South Waziristan districts.

Military’s media wing said one of the terrorists was killed during an exchange of fire with armed forces in the Khyber’s Bagh district.

In another operation, two more terrorists were killed in the Gomal Zam area of the South Waziristan.

The dead militants were involved in carrying out terrorist activities against security forces and were responsible for the killings of innocent civilians, ISPR said as weapons and ammunition were recovered from the deceased terrorist.

Following the operations, the security forces conducted a sanitization process in the area to ensure the elimination of any other potential threats.

Meanwhile, KP residents praised the operation and expressed their full support in the ongoing efforts to eradicate the menace of terrorism.