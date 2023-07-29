Islamabad to get two holidays on Monday, Tuesday for Chinese vice premier's visit

ISLAMABAD – Federal authorities have announced two local holidays for the country's capital Islamabad on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

A notification issued from Commissioner's office said Islamabad will get two day holiday on July 31, and August 1 due to the high-level visit of a foreign delegation.

Top security arrangements have been made in the federal capital for visiting dignitaries.

Local holiday in Islamabad? Is this true ? @dcislamabad please confirm. pic.twitter.com/u5Rvhi4Qx1 — shery ???? (@AhmadShehroz11) July 28, 2023

Media reports quoting sources claimed that Chinese vice premier will visit Islamabad to celebrate 10 years of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He would be given a red carpet welcome on his arrival, and special guest will attend ceremony to mark a decade of flagship CPEC project.