Islamabad to get two holidays on Monday, Tuesday for Chinese vice premier's visit

Web Desk 01:02 AM | 29 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Federal authorities have announced two local holidays for the country's capital Islamabad on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

A notification issued from Commissioner's office said Islamabad will get two day holiday on July 31, and August 1 due to the high-level visit of a foreign delegation.

Top security arrangements have been made in the federal capital for visiting dignitaries.

Media reports quoting sources claimed that Chinese vice premier will visit Islamabad to celebrate 10 years of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He would be given a red carpet welcome on his arrival, and special guest will attend ceremony to mark a decade of flagship CPEC project.

