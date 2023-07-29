Islamabad to get two holidays on Monday, Tuesday for Chinese vice premier's visit

ISLAMABAD – Federal authorities have announced two local holidays for the country's capital Islamabad on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
A notification issued from Commissioner's office said Islamabad will get two day holiday on July 31, and August 1 due to the high-level visit of a foreign delegation.
Top security arrangements have been made in the federal capital for visiting dignitaries.
Media reports quoting sources claimed that Chinese vice premier will visit Islamabad to celebrate 10 years of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He would be given a red carpet welcome on his arrival, and special guest will attend ceremony to mark a decade of flagship CPEC project.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 28, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|375.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.8
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|774.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,665
