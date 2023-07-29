Search

PakistanTop News

Youm-e-Ashura being observed across Pakistan amid tight security

Thousands of police personnel deployed across country to guard processions

Web Desk 09:42 AM | 29 Jul, 2023
Youm-e-Ashura being observed across Pakistan amid tight security
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Ashura processions will be carried out across Pakistan today on Saturday under strict security measures amid security threats.

Ashura, the day of commemoration that occurs every year on 10th of Muharram, is being observed with solemnity to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain A.S and other martyrs of Karbala.

Thousands of mourners will took to streets across the country of nearly 250 million while thousands of police and other law enforcement personnel protect the mourners. 

Sharif-led government in centre and all provincial administration have taken stringent measures to ensure security on Youm-e-Ashoor. Pillion-riding has been banned in parts of the country, especially in major metropolis while there is partial suspension of cellular service in different cities amid security threats. 

People and other forces beefed up the security during Ashura in wake of suicide attacks and violence in previous years. Paramilitary forces have also been deployed in many cities on the routes of Ashura processions, while armed forces are kept standby and can be called in case of an emergency.

Lahore

In Punjab's provincial capital, the main procession will commence from famous Nisar Haveli and will conclude at Karbala Gamay Shah at dusk.

Rawalpindi

In the garrison city of Rawalpindi, the main procession will start from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain.

Karachi

The main Ashura procession in the country's largest city will started from Nishtar Park and will head to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar, where it will conclude in evening.

Peshawar

In KP's capital, the main procession of Ashura will emerge from Imambargah Agha Syed Ali Shah Rizvi and will conclude in evening.

Quetta

The key procession in Balochistan capital will be taken out from Imambargah Nichari Alamdar Road, and will culminate at its destination after Maghrib prayers.

Mobile phone services to remain suspended on Ashura

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Suzuki GS150 latest price in Pakistan in July 2023

07:30 PM | 28 Jul, 2023

Pakistan decides to refund Rs97,000 to each Hajj pilgrim under govt scheme

02:29 PM | 28 Jul, 2023

9th Muharram processions being held across Pakistan amid tight security

12:49 PM | 28 Jul, 2023

Pakistan, Australia agree to expand military cooperation

12:19 PM | 28 Jul, 2023

US legislators demand free, fair elections in Pakistan

11:06 AM | 28 Jul, 2023

Pakistan says not holding any talks with TTP

10:34 AM | 28 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Youm-e-Ashura being observed across Pakistan amid tight security

09:42 AM | 29 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 28, 2023

09:13 AM | 28 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 29, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.9 292.15
Euro EUR 319.5 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 375.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.8 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 774.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 323
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.60
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.18 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 29, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (29 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Karachi PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Islamabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Peshawar PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Quetta PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Sialkot PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Attock PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Gujranwala PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Jehlum PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Multan PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Bahawalpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Gujrat PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Nawabshah PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Chakwal PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Hyderabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Nowshehra PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Sargodha PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Faisalabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Mirpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: