Youm-e-Ashura being observed across Pakistan amid tight security

LAHORE – Ashura processions will be carried out across Pakistan today on Saturday under strict security measures amid security threats.

Ashura, the day of commemoration that occurs every year on 10th of Muharram, is being observed with solemnity to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain A.S and other martyrs of Karbala.

Thousands of mourners will took to streets across the country of nearly 250 million while thousands of police and other law enforcement personnel protect the mourners.

Sharif-led government in centre and all provincial administration have taken stringent measures to ensure security on Youm-e-Ashoor. Pillion-riding has been banned in parts of the country, especially in major metropolis while there is partial suspension of cellular service in different cities amid security threats.

People and other forces beefed up the security during Ashura in wake of suicide attacks and violence in previous years. Paramilitary forces have also been deployed in many cities on the routes of Ashura processions, while armed forces are kept standby and can be called in case of an emergency.

Lahore

In Punjab's provincial capital, the main procession will commence from famous Nisar Haveli and will conclude at Karbala Gamay Shah at dusk.

Rawalpindi

In the garrison city of Rawalpindi, the main procession will start from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain.

Karachi

The main Ashura procession in the country's largest city will started from Nishtar Park and will head to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar, where it will conclude in evening.

Peshawar

In KP's capital, the main procession of Ashura will emerge from Imambargah Agha Syed Ali Shah Rizvi and will conclude in evening.

Quetta

The key procession in Balochistan capital will be taken out from Imambargah Nichari Alamdar Road, and will culminate at its destination after Maghrib prayers.