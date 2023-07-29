Youm-e-Ashura being observed across Pakistan amid tight security

Thousands of police personnel deployed across country to guard processions
LAHORE – Ashura processions will be carried out across Pakistan today on Saturday under strict security measures amid security threats.
Ashura, the day of commemoration that occurs every year on 10th of Muharram, is being observed with solemnity to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain A.S and other martyrs of Karbala.
Thousands of mourners will took to streets across the country of nearly 250 million while thousands of police and other law enforcement personnel protect the mourners.
Sharif-led government in centre and all provincial administration have taken stringent measures to ensure security on Youm-e-Ashoor. Pillion-riding has been banned in parts of the country, especially in major metropolis while there is partial suspension of cellular service in different cities amid security threats.
People and other forces beefed up the security during Ashura in wake of suicide attacks and violence in previous years. Paramilitary forces have also been deployed in many cities on the routes of Ashura processions, while armed forces are kept standby and can be called in case of an emergency.
Lahore
In Punjab's provincial capital, the main procession will commence from famous Nisar Haveli and will conclude at Karbala Gamay Shah at dusk.
Rawalpindi
In the garrison city of Rawalpindi, the main procession will start from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain.
Karachi
The main Ashura procession in the country's largest city will started from Nishtar Park and will head to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar, where it will conclude in evening.
Peshawar
In KP's capital, the main procession of Ashura will emerge from Imambargah Agha Syed Ali Shah Rizvi and will conclude in evening.
Quetta
The key procession in Balochistan capital will be taken out from Imambargah Nichari Alamdar Road, and will culminate at its destination after Maghrib prayers.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 29, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|375.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.8
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|774.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|323
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.60
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
