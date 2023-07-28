Search

PakistanTop News

Mobile phone services to remain suspended on Ashura

Web Desk 10:00 AM | 28 Jul, 2023
Mobile phone services to remain suspended on Ashura
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – The authorities have decided to suspend mobile services in various regions across the country to prevent any potential disturbances on Ashura.

The Ministry of Interior in Islamabad has instructed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to suspend mobile services not only on Muharram 9 and 10 but also on Muharram 11.

Specifically, on Muharram 9, mobile services will be suspended from 1pm to 10pm in sectors G6 and G7, while in Sector 10-I and nearby areas, the suspension will be in effect from 6 pm to 6 am the next day.

On Muharram 11, mobile phone services will be unavailable in Shah Allah Ditta from 2am to 7pm, and in the areas around Noorpur Shahan/Bari Imam, services will be blocked from 12pm to 7pm.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mobile services will remain suspended in 14 districts including Sadar, Pishtakhara, Hassan Ghari, inner city Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohat, Hangu, and Bannu. These restrictions will be in effect until 10 pm.

Similarly, Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, will also suspend mobile services on Muharram 9 and 10 to ensure a peaceful environment. The provincial government has already banned pillion riding in Quetta division from Muharram 1 to Muharram 12 (until July 31).

Additionally, the PTA announced partial suspension of mobile services in some areas of Karachi until Muharram 10 (July 29), with suspensions starting on Muharram 8.

In Lahore and Sindh, pillion riding has been banned on Ashura. However, landline and cable net services will remain unaffected during this period.

Mobile services, internet suspended in Quetta ahead of Ashura

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Mobile services, internet suspended in Quetta ahead of Ashura

10:29 AM | 26 Jul, 2023

Mobile phone services disrupted in parts of Karachi

02:51 PM | 23 Jul, 2023

Ashura 2023: Public holidays announced for Muharram 9, 10

04:20 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Muharram moon not sighted, Day of Ashura to be observed on July 29

11:57 PM | 18 Jul, 2023

PM inaugurates temporary mobile phone registration system for overseas Pakistanis

09:14 PM | 18 Jul, 2023

In major privacy win, LHC declares retrieving phone data without consent of accused ‘illegal’

02:32 PM | 15 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Fact check: Shehryar Chishti doesn’t control K-Electric, original ...

11:29 AM | 28 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 28, 2023

09:13 AM | 28 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 28, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.9 292.15
Euro EUR 319.5 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 375.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.8 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 774.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.18 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 28, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (28 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,665

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: