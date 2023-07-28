Mobile phone services to remain suspended on Ashura

ISLAMABAD – The authorities have decided to suspend mobile services in various regions across the country to prevent any potential disturbances on Ashura.

The Ministry of Interior in Islamabad has instructed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to suspend mobile services not only on Muharram 9 and 10 but also on Muharram 11.

Specifically, on Muharram 9, mobile services will be suspended from 1pm to 10pm in sectors G6 and G7, while in Sector 10-I and nearby areas, the suspension will be in effect from 6 pm to 6 am the next day.

On Muharram 11, mobile phone services will be unavailable in Shah Allah Ditta from 2am to 7pm, and in the areas around Noorpur Shahan/Bari Imam, services will be blocked from 12pm to 7pm.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mobile services will remain suspended in 14 districts including Sadar, Pishtakhara, Hassan Ghari, inner city Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohat, Hangu, and Bannu. These restrictions will be in effect until 10 pm.

Similarly, Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, will also suspend mobile services on Muharram 9 and 10 to ensure a peaceful environment. The provincial government has already banned pillion riding in Quetta division from Muharram 1 to Muharram 12 (until July 31).

Additionally, the PTA announced partial suspension of mobile services in some areas of Karachi until Muharram 10 (July 29), with suspensions starting on Muharram 8.

In Lahore and Sindh, pillion riding has been banned on Ashura. However, landline and cable net services will remain unaffected during this period.