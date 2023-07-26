Search

Mobile services, internet suspended in Quetta ahead of Ashura

Web Desk 10:29 AM | 26 Jul, 2023
QUETTA – Balochistan government has suspended mobile phone services and internet-providing devices across the provincial capital ahead of Ashura besides placing a ban on pillion riding in the city.

The decision to shut down mobile service was taken amid terror attacks threat as the region along with KP witnessed a sharp increase in attacks on security forces.

A notification issued by the Balochistan government said that mobile phone and internet services will remain suspended till Ashura. The decision was taken in response to the CPO Balochistan’s request which urged the provincial authorities to block all wireless mobile internet services.

On Muharram 7 today, the services will remain suspended from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm while on Muharram 9, the residents will see suspension from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm and on Muharram 10, services will be restored after the culmination of processions.

Cops have placed containers to block access to neighborhoods leading to routes of Muharram processions. Security of the metropolis has been beefed up with police doing additional recordings to ensure coverage of the main processions.

