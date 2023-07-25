Search

Business

Banks to remain closed for three days on Ashura

Web Desk 04:29 PM | 25 Jul, 2023
Banks to remain closed for three days on Ashura
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – On account of Ashura, all banks in the nation will be closed for three days, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The State Bank of Pakistan will be closed on July 28 and 29, 2023 (Friday and Saturday), which are public holidays in honour of Ashura (9th and 10th of Moharram, 1445 A.H.), according to a statement from the central bank.

However, Sunday is followed by Ashura holidays which makes three days of bank closure in total.   

On July 28 and 29, the nation will mark Ashura Days, Muharram 9 and 10, to honour the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his allies during the Battle of Karbala.

Prior to Ashura, the federal administration declared the ninth and tenth days of Muharram (July 28 and 29) as public holidays.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division stated, “It is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to declare 28th to 29th July, 2023 (Friday & Saturday) as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1445 AH).”

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Latest

Udh di Phiran – Bilal Saeed unveils official poster of upcoming song

05:47 PM | 25 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 25 July 2023

09:02 AM | 25 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 25, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 294
Euro EUR 319.03 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 323 326
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.75
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 221.5 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.4 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 25, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Karachi PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Islamabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Peshawar PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Quetta PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sialkot PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Attock PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujranwala PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Jehlum PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Multan PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Bahawalpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujrat PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nawabshah PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Chakwal PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Hyderabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nowshehra PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sargodha PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Faisalabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Mirpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640

