Banks to remain closed for three days on Ashura

KARACHI – On account of Ashura, all banks in the nation will be closed for three days, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The State Bank of Pakistan will be closed on July 28 and 29, 2023 (Friday and Saturday), which are public holidays in honour of Ashura (9th and 10th of Moharram, 1445 A.H.), according to a statement from the central bank.
However, Sunday is followed by Ashura holidays which makes three days of bank closure in total.
On July 28 and 29, the nation will mark Ashura Days, Muharram 9 and 10, to honour the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his allies during the Battle of Karbala.
Prior to Ashura, the federal administration declared the ninth and tenth days of Muharram (July 28 and 29) as public holidays.
A notification issued by the Cabinet Division stated, “It is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to declare 28th to 29th July, 2023 (Friday & Saturday) as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1445 AH).”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 25, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|294
|Euro
|EUR
|319.03
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|323
|326
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
