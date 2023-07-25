Banks to remain closed for three days on Ashura

KARACHI – On account of Ashura, all banks in the nation will be closed for three days, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The State Bank of Pakistan will be closed on July 28 and 29, 2023 (Friday and Saturday), which are public holidays in honour of Ashura (9th and 10th of Moharram, 1445 A.H.), according to a statement from the central bank.

However, Sunday is followed by Ashura holidays which makes three days of bank closure in total.

On July 28 and 29, the nation will mark Ashura Days, Muharram 9 and 10, to honour the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his allies during the Battle of Karbala.

Prior to Ashura, the federal administration declared the ninth and tenth days of Muharram (July 28 and 29) as public holidays.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division stated, “It is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to declare 28th to 29th July, 2023 (Friday & Saturday) as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1445 AH).”